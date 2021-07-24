Joshua Radin announces UK and European tour for 2022

Fresh from releasing his new album ‘The Ghost and the Wall’, Joshua Radin has announced a 21-date tour of Europe in 2022.

The run features six shows in the UK and it will be the first opportunity for most fans to hear Radin’s new music live. The tour kicks off in Glasgow on 19th April and runs until 18th May when it will end in Madrid.

Produced by Jonathan Wilson (Father John Misty, Conor Oberst), the gold-selling musician’s ninth studio album explores the walls we build to protect ourselves against sadness and pain, especially this past year.

Read our review of ‘The Ghost and the Wall’ and find out more about it by reading our interview with Joshua.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The full list of dates is:

2022 European Tour Dates:

April 19 @ CCA Global, Glasgow, UK

April 20 @ Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

April 22 @ The Met, Bury, UK

April 23 @ The Hare and Hounds, Birmingham, UK

April 24 @ Station Inn, Bristol, UK

April 25 @ Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK

April 27 @ La Maroquinerie, Paris, FR

April 28 @ Stollwerck, Cologne, DE

April 29 @ Melkweg Old Hall, Amsterdam, NL

April 30 @ Doornroosje, Nijmegen, NL

May 1 @ Mojo Club, Hamburg, DE

May 3 @ John Dee Live Club & pub, Oslo, NO

May 5 @ Pustervik, Göteborg, SE

May 6 @ Södra Teatern, Stockholm, SE

May 8 @ Hotel Cecil, København, DE

May 10 @ Lido, Berlin, DE

May 12 @ Club Porgy & Bess, Vienna, AT

May 13 @ Strom, Munich, DE

May 14 @ Papiersaal, Zurich, CH

May 16 @ Sala La Nau, Barcelona, ES

May 18 @ Sala El Sol, Madrid, ES