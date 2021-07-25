Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘Professor T’ episode 3 ‘Tiger Tiger’ preview

Published

Professor T episode 3
Credit: ITV / Eagle Eye Drama

Jasper Tempest (Ben Miles) helped solve the accidental poisoning of a librarian on the latest episode of ITV’s hit drama ‘Professor T‘.

If you want to avoid spoilers for ‘Professor T’, stop reading this article now.

In the episode a librarian was poisoned during a drinks reception at a museum and it didn’t take Jasper long to realise that the victim wasn’t the intended recipient of the poisoned drink.

Helping Lisa (Emma Naomi), the investigation led them to a young couple whose daughter was battling leukaemia. When the father of the girl was found dead, Jasper focused on the mother who, it turned out, was trying to poison Roy Frogratt (Dugald Bruce-Lockhart), a man who worked in the planning department of the council that was responsible for building their home on contaminated land, which caused her daughter’s illness.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Read the full recap for ‘Professor T’ episode 2 ‘A Fish Called Walter’ now

The synopsis for episode 3 ‘Tiger Tiger’ is:

Professor T becomes embroiled in a hostage situation, but his unconventional negotiating tactics do not go down well with the police. Old flame Christina reveals all is not well with her marriage.

‘Professor T’ continues at 9pm on Sunday. Preview the episode with our gallery below:

Credit: ITV / Eagle Eye Drama

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Joshua Radin Joshua Radin

Music

Interview: Joshua Radin opens up about making new album ‘The Ghost and the Wall’ during the pandemic

The singer-songwriter discusses the challenges of making his new record.

7 days ago
Death in Venice Death in Venice

Film

Reflecting on ‘Death in Venice’ at 50 – Dirk Bogarde’s finest performance

Join Greg and Sam as they discuss Luchino Visconti's 1971 masterpiece.

4 days ago
Strictly Come Dancing pros Strictly Come Dancing pros

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ announces four new professionals for 2021 series

Meet the four new pro dancers.

7 days ago
Jon Pertwee Years Jon Pertwee Years

TV

‘The Doctors – The Jon Pertwee Years Behind the Scenes Vol 1’ review

The talent behind the show feature in over five hours of in-depth interviews.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you