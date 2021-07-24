Connect with us

‘Spitting Image’ returning to BritBox for new series in September

The much-loved series is back for another series.

Published

Spitting Image - Gareth Southgate
Credit: Mark Harrison

Spitting Image‘ will return for a second series on BritBox from 11th September 2021.

Following the launch of the first series last year, ‘Spitting Image’ delivered record subscribers for BritBox UK, the BBC and ITV created streaming platform, and a 4.4 million audience for ITV with a one-off US Election Special, the highest Saturday night ratings at that time in four years (one of ITV’s biggest Saturday night ABC1 audiences of 2020). 

‘Spitting Image’ co-creator Roger Law returned to head up the show’s creative team, while multi-award-winner Jeff Westbrook (‘The Simpsons’, ‘Futurama’) joined as Showrunner, leading the international writing team on the iconic British satirical take on global events.

Roger Law, Spitting Image co-creator and Executive Producer, said: “In this next ‘Spitting Image’ series we will be in line with Boris’s ‘Levelling-up Policy’. The puppets are moving to Hartlepool. We were going last week but we all got pinged on our Apps so Dominic Cummings will be driving us back and forth until the HS2 is operating.  Also in line with Boris this series will go massively over budget with the full support of BritBox.  We will also be levelling off the number of our political puppets by introducing puppet characters that have a grasp of what they do for a living – the English football team along with Gareth Southgate for starters. With lunacy rife it is a tough time for satire, but someone has to do it.”

Marcus Rashford - Spitting Image
Credit: Mark Harrison

Will Harrison, BritBox UK Managing Director added: “We are looking forward to welcoming the anarchy of Spitting Image back to BritBox this September, and can’t wait to see what Roger and the team have in store for our subscribers this year.”

Nana Hughes, ITV Head of Comedy and BritBox Commissioning Executive, added: “We welcome the return of Spitting Image to BritBox this autumn. With the twists and turns of the current political climate I have no doubt that Roger’s puppets and Jeff’s writing team will produce sketches that will make us laugh a lot and squirm as much as watching Matt Hancock’s secret snog!”

Produced by Avalon (‘Taskmaster’, Starstruck’), development of puppets for series two is already underway with Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Prince Andrew, Vladimir Putin, Harry & Meghan, Beyoncé, Angela Merkel, Dwayne Johnson, Ed Sheeran, Jürgen Klopp, Elon Musk, Adele, Covid-19, James Corden, Emmanuel Macron, Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump, and Dominic Cummings just some of the global figures that fell under the show’s legendary gaze for the debut hit series. 

‘Spitting Image’ will return 11th September 2021 exclusively on BritBox UK.

