Watch: Kidd G drops video for ‘Summer In A Small Town’

Kidd G has released his new single ‘Summer in a Small Town’ along with the music video via Rebel Music / Geffen Records.

The music video features footage of Kidd G and his friends having fun in the water and hanging out. ‘Summer in a Small Town’ arrives before Kidd G’s full-length project, which is due for release later this year.

With over 100k subscribers on YouTube and more than 100 million streams, Kidd G released ‘Teenage Dream: 1000 Miles From Georgia’, an deluxe version of his debut EP in 2020.

The EP featured the song ‘Dirt Road’, which quickly landed on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and amassed 5 million YouTube views in little over a month on the official music video.

In the US, Kidd G will embark on the much-anticipated ‘Down Home Boy Tour’ where he will be performing alongside fellow country artist Spencer Crandall. Kicking off in Houston, TX this Autumn and ending at the iconic Gramercy Theatre in New York, the seven stops will mark the first time that the 18-year-old headlines since gaining notoriety in 2020 with his viral hit ‘Dirt Road’.