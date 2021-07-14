‘Jackass Forever’: see five first-look images from the upcoming film

Just when you thought it was safe, the ‘Jackass’ crew is back for big screen adventure ‘Jackass Forever’.

The film stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy, and introduces Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes and Eric Manaka.

It is directed by Jeff Tremaine who produces with Knoxville and Spike Jonze.

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast.

Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22nd in ‘Jackass Forever’.



Take a look at the first images in our gallery below:

Credit: Paramount Pictures UK



