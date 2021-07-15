James Morrison announces 2022 ‘Greatest Hits’ tour

James Morrison will tour the UK in 2022 with his first-ever ‘Greatest Hits’ tour.

The tour will celebrate Morrison’s 15-year career (and the 15th anniversary of his debut album ‘Undiscovered’) and fans can expect to hear hits such as ‘You Give Me Something’, ‘Wonderful World’, ‘You Make It Real’, ‘Broken Strings’ and ‘I Won’t Let You Go’.

The 22-date tour includes a London show at the Palladium, and will see James play to a total audience of approximately 45,000 people.



Morrison commented, “It’s been way too long since I saw you all and I’m so excited to announce these special shows.



Playing live is something I have really missed in the past year and seeing as it’s been nearly 15 years since I started, many of my songs over time have taken on a new life of their own: new emotions, new meanings and new feels in the way my band has played them. I’ve also become a better singer and inhabit the songs in a different way now. I wanted to reflect all of that on this Greatest Hits tour.



I am buzzing to be back in a room with all my fans sharing my best songs. I can’t wait to see you all, it’s going to be amazing!”



The dates are:



March 2022

10th – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

11th – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

12th – Cardiff, St David’s Hall

14th – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

15th – Oxford, New Theatre

17th – Bournemouth, Pavillion Theatre

18th – Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall

19th – Stoke on Trent, Victoria Hall

21st – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

22nd – Bath, Forum

25th – Stockton, Globe

26th – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

28th – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

29th – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

30th – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall



April 2022

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1st – Sheffield, City Hall

2nd – Newcastle, 02 City Hall

4th – Brighton, Dome

6th – London, Palladium

8th – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

9th – Aberdeen, Music Hall

10th – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall



Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Thursday 22nd July and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.co.uk