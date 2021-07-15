Connect with us

James Morrison announces 2022 ‘Greatest Hits’ tour

The singer-songwriter is celebrating his 15-year career.

Published

James Morrison
Credit: Oliver Haflin

James Morrison will tour the UK in 2022 with his first-ever ‘Greatest Hits’ tour.

The tour will celebrate Morrison’s 15-year career (and the 15th anniversary of his debut album ‘Undiscovered’) and fans can expect to hear hits such as ‘You Give Me Something’, ‘Wonderful World’, ‘You Make It Real’, ‘Broken Strings’ and ‘I Won’t Let You Go’.

The 22-date tour includes a London show at the Palladium, and will see James play to a total audience of approximately 45,000 people.
 
Morrison commented, “It’s been way too long since I saw you all and I’m so excited to announce these special shows.
 
Playing live is something I have really missed in the past year and seeing as it’s been nearly 15 years since I started, many of my songs over time have taken on a new life of their own:  new emotions, new meanings and new feels in the way my band has played them. I’ve also become a better singer and inhabit the songs in a different way now. I wanted to reflect all of that on this Greatest Hits tour.
 
I am buzzing to be back in a room with all my fans sharing my best songs. I can’t wait to see you all, it’s going to be amazing!”
 
The dates are:
 
March 2022

10th – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
11th – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
12th – Cardiff, St David’s Hall
14th – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
15th – Oxford, New Theatre
17th – Bournemouth, Pavillion Theatre
18th – Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall
19th – Stoke on Trent, Victoria Hall
21st – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
22nd – Bath, Forum
25th – Stockton, Globe
26th – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
28th – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
29th – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
30th – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
 
April 2022

1st – Sheffield, City Hall
2nd – Newcastle, 02 City Hall
4th – Brighton, Dome
6th – London, Palladium
8th – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
9th – Aberdeen, Music Hall
10th – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
 
Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Thursday 22nd July and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

