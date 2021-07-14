Simon Boswell & Claudio Simonetti’s GOBLIN join forces for special one-off theatre concert

BRIT-nominated composer Simon Boswell and iconic Italian progressive rock band GOBLIN are joining forced for a one-night-only evening of instrumental terror.

EartH Theatre plays host to the two masters of the Horror Soundtrack as they come together to perform tracks from such classic films as ‘Demons’, ‘Demons 2’, ‘Suspiria’, ‘Tenebrae’, ‘Dawn of the Dead’, ‘Shallow Grave’, ‘Dust Devil’, ‘Santa Sangre’, ‘Stage Fright’ and ‘Lord of Illusions’.

First brought together by Italian filmmaker Dario Argento in 1984 to write the score to ‘Phenomena’, Boswell and GOBLIN will play together for the first time in London, in what promises to be a rare treat for both music and film fans.

Simon commented: “Claudio and I have much in common. We met in Rome whilst both of us were working on Dario Argento’s ‘Phenomena’. Soon after, he scored Lamberto Bava’s first ‘Demons’ film whilst I scored ‘Demons 2’. From that moment on our paths diverged, but over the years I have liked and respected Goblin’s film music hugely. It will be fantastic to appear on the same bill and share with a London audience a varied evening of horror and Giallo tunes with full video backdrop.’

The current GOBLIN line-up consists of Claudio Simonetti on keyboards, Bruno Previtali on guitars, Cecilia Nappo on bass and Federico Maragoni on drums.

Presented by Born Again Concerts in arrangement with Etrurian Legion Promotion, Simon Boswell and Claudio Simonetti’s GOBLIN will perform at EartH Theatre, 11-17 Stoke Newington Road. London N16 8BH on Saturday 11th December 2021.

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets: £32.50 advance (S.T.B.F.)

Grab tickets at https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/an-night-of-horror-music-earth-tickets/11207135