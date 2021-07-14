‘Blue Bayou’ – watch the trailer for the moving drama

The trailer has been released for writer/director Justin Chon’s upcoming drama ‘Blue Bayou’.

‘Blue Bayou’ is the moving and timely story of a uniquely American family fighting for their future. Antonio LeBlanc (Chon), a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in the Louisiana bayou, is married to the love of his life Kathy (Alicia Vikander) and step-dad to their beloved daughter Jessie.

Struggling to make a better life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past when he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.

The film stars Chon along with Alicia Vikander, Mark O’Brien, Linh Dan Pham and Emory Cohen. It is written and directed by Chon, and produced by Chon, Charles D. King, Kim Roth and Poppy Hanks.

‘Blue Bayou’ is coming to UK cinemas soon.