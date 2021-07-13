Connect with us

Walter Presents: “The Devil’s Throat” to premiere in August

The platform is about to launch its first Bulgarian series.

Published

Walter Presents: The Devil's Throat
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents has announced that its first-ever Bulgarian series, “The Devil’s Throat”, will launch on Channel 4 on Monday 9th August 2021 at 9pm.

The series is created by Aleksandar Chobanov, Vladislav Tinchev and Elena Ermova. It stars Vladimir Karamazov, Teodora Duhovnikova, Vasil Banov and Liliya Indzhova.

In a sleepy town with a bloody history, a criminal profiler and an ambitious local detective investigate a series of mysterious crimes.

At the height of the refugee crisis in Bulgaria, the body of a retired border guard is found by the side of a lake in the scenic Rhodope mountains. Local police officer Philip and National Security agent Mia from Sofia are put on the case, and quickly discover that the murdered officer had been helping people across the border.

The local prosecutor is keen to pin the murder on a refugee, until another body is found which turns the case upside down. The new evidence gradually leads them to a horrific secret that will change the lives of Philip, Mia and the townspeople forever.

Walter Presents: “The Devil’s Throat” will launch on Channel 4 on Monday 9th August 2021 at 9pm. The full boxset will be on All 4 from Friday 6th August 2021.

