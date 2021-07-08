Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

ITV confirms air date for Ben Miller’s ‘Professor T’

Find out when the new series begins.

Published

Professor T
Credit: ITV

Professor T‘, a remake of the quirky Belgian drama of the same name, will begin on ITV on Sunday 18th July at 9pm it has been confirmed.

The six-part series stars Ben Miller and Frances De La Tour alongside Emma Naomi, Barney White, Andy Gathergood, Sarah Woodward, Douglas Reith, Juliet Aubrey and Ben Onwukwe.

Every aspect of Professor Jasper Tempest’s life is precisely calibrated and rigidly structured. Impeccably dressed and meticulously punctual, he lectures daily at the Cambridge Institute of Criminology, teaching students imaginatively, if pedantically, about the science of crime. And each evening, he returns home to his apartment, which is as sterile and systematically ordered as a science lab. Thanks to this strictly regimented approach, his OCD and germaphobia are under control.

But Professor T’s buttoned-down world is slowly undone when he is persuaded by one of his former students, Detective Sergeant Lisa Donckers, to assist her in investigating a serial rapist who has started attacking young women again after a 10-year hiatus. The Professor’s encyclopaedic knowledge of criminal psychology and his brilliant mind prove invaluable to the under-resourced CID team, but the cracks in his carefully constructed emotionless carapace also begin to show.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Working with the Police – and the fiery, instinctive, and occasionally chaotic Lisa, in particular – drags Professor T far from his comfort zone and forces him to confront his painfully suppressed feelings for an old flame, Detective Chief Inspector Christina Brand. 

After deciding, in an uncharacteristically irrational moment, to move into his dusty and derelict family home, he also finds it increasingly difficult to escape the influence of his imperious mother, Adelaide, with whom he shares a harrowing family secret that has cast a long shadow over both their lives.

Professor T is a classic crime procedural, featuring a brilliant criminologist and amateur sleuth who solves a succession of quirky and baffling cases. At the same time, it explores the complex private lives of a diverse and engaging cast of characters, not least Professor T himself and the troubling effect that childhood trauma invariably has on adult psychology.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Many Saints of Newark The Many Saints of Newark

Film

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ – watch the trailer for ‘The Sopranos’ prequel

The much-anticipated film arrives this autumn.

6 days ago
Luke Evans - The Hobbit Luke Evans - The Hobbit

Film

Luke Evans’ Top 5 box office hits

We take a look at the Welsh actor's top grossing films.

3 days ago
Elite Elite

TV

5 Netflix shows in Spanish you need to binge now

From 'Elite' to 'Valeria', we've got something for everyone.

3 days ago
Total War Warhammer 2 Total War Warhammer 2

Games & Tech

‘Total War Warhammer 2’, The Silence And The Fury Expansion Coming Soon

Available 14th July

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you