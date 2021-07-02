Wanda Jackson to release new album ‘Encore’ in August

Wanda Jackson will release new album ‘Encore’ on 20th August 2021 via Big Machine Records/Blackheart Records.

The Rock & Roll, International Gospel and Rockabilly Hall of Famer has teamed up with Joan Jett and Kenny Laguna for the record. ‘Encore’ is Jackson’s 32nd album and the final chapter in her career.

“Right around the time I retired from performing and what I thought was the end of my career, I found myself back to writing songs with some of the great writers in Nashville. The songs you hear are truly my life story. This is the first time I have ever inserted so much of my personal life into my music. You’ll get a picture of my early life and have a peek into the closeness that my late husband Wendell and I had in our life together. I’m happy to share this with all of you. Your constant love and support has seen me through the ups and downs of my 64-year career. I love you all and God bless you,” shared Jackson.

Alongside Joan Jett, the album also features guests Elle King, Candi Carpenter and Angaleena Presley.

“Real, authentic rock and roll is something you have to have inside. It can’t be taught, it can’t be faked. Wanda Jackson has it. Joan Jett has it. ‘Encore’ has it. It is rare,” said Laguna.

The track list for ‘Encore’ is:

1. “Big Baby” | Christopher Casello, Robin Lynn Grant

2. “Two Shots (featuring Elle King and Joan Jett)” | David Ryan Harris, Tanner Elle Schneider

3. “You Drive Me Wild” | Joan Jett

4. “Good Girl Down (featuring Angaleena Presley and Candi Carpenter)” | Wanda Jackson, Vanessa Olivarez, Angaleena Presley

5. “It Keeps Right On A Hurtin’” | Johnny Tillotson

6. “We Gotta Stop” | Wanda Jackson, Will Hoge, Vanessa Olivarez

7. “Treat Me Like A Lady (featuring Joan Jett)” | Wanda Jackson, Sonia Leigh, Vanessa Olivarez, Jordan Breanne Simpson

8. “That What Love Is (featuring Joan Jett)” | Wanda Jackson, Luke Laird, Lori McKenna, Jordan Breanne Simpson