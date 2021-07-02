Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wanda Jackson

EF Country

Wanda Jackson to release new album ‘Encore’ in August

The legend will release her final album next month.

Published

Wanda Jackson will release new album ‘Encore’ on 20th August 2021 via Big Machine Records/Blackheart Records.

The Rock & Roll, International Gospel and Rockabilly Hall of Famer has teamed up with Joan Jett and Kenny Laguna for the record. ‘Encore’ is Jackson’s 32nd album and the final chapter in her career.

“Right around the time I retired from performing and what I thought was the end of my career, I found myself back to writing songs with some of the great writers in Nashville. The songs you hear are truly my life story. This is the first time I have ever inserted so much of my personal life into my music. You’ll get a picture of my early life and have a peek into the closeness that my late husband Wendell and I had in our life together. I’m happy to share this with all of you. Your constant love and support has seen me through the ups and downs of my 64-year career. I love you all and God bless you,” shared Jackson.

Alongside Joan Jett, the album also features guests Elle King, Candi Carpenter and Angaleena Presley.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Real, authentic rock and roll is something you have to have inside. It can’t be taught, it can’t be faked. Wanda Jackson has it. Joan Jett has it. ‘Encore’ has it. It is rare,” said Laguna.

The track list for ‘Encore’ is:

1. “Big Baby” | Christopher Casello, Robin Lynn Grant

2. “Two Shots (featuring Elle King and Joan Jett)” | David Ryan Harris, Tanner Elle Schneider

3. “You Drive Me Wild” | Joan Jett

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

4. “Good Girl Down (featuring Angaleena Presley and Candi Carpenter)” | Wanda Jackson, Vanessa Olivarez, Angaleena Presley

5. “It Keeps Right On A Hurtin’” | Johnny Tillotson

6. “We Gotta Stop” | Wanda Jackson, Will Hoge, Vanessa Olivarez

7. “Treat Me Like A Lady (featuring Joan Jett)” | Wanda Jackson, Sonia Leigh, Vanessa Olivarez, Jordan Breanne Simpson

8. “That What Love Is (featuring Joan Jett)” | Wanda Jackson, Luke Laird, Lori McKenna, Jordan Breanne Simpson

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Michael Landon's Top 5 Roles Michael Landon's Top 5 Roles

Arts

Remembering TV legend Michael Landon’s Top 5 roles

We revisit the best performances of an actor the critics named 'Television's Family Man'.

3 days ago
Turner & Hooch Turner & Hooch

TV

‘Turner & Hooch’ coming to Disney+ in July – watch the trailer

The spin-off from the classic movie is coming next month.

6 days ago
Walker Hayes Walker Hayes

EF Country

Interview: Walker Hayes talks about his unpredictable music and the viral success of ‘Fancy Like’

The Country music innovator opens up about his latest EP.

6 days ago
Mandy Harvey Mandy Harvey

Music

Mandy Harvey releases new song ‘Bought Myself Roses’

The self-care anthem is available now.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you