Parker McCollum to release album ‘Gold Chain Cowboy’ this month

The 10-track album is his major label debut.

Published

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum will release his major label debut album ‘Gold Chain Cowboy’ on 30th July via Snakefarm Records.

The 10-song project was produced by Jon Randall and includes the Platinum number one smash ‘Pretty Heart’ and current radio single ‘To Be Loved By You’. McCollum has released ‘Rest of My Life’, a song he wrote on his own.

Across the record, McCollum has collaborated with Randall, Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Randy Montana, Rhett Akins, Miranda Lambert and Songwriters Hall of Famer Tony Lane.

‘Gold Chain Cowboy’ is the follow-up to McCollum’s highly praised ‘Hollywood Gold EP’, which became the top-selling debut country EP of 2020.

Park McCollum - Gold Chain Cowboy
Credit: Snakefarm Records

The track listing for ‘Gold Chain Cowboy’ is:

1.  Wait Outside (Parker McCollum, Jon Randall, Randy Rogers)
2.  Dallas (Featuring Danielle Bradbery) (Parker McCollum, Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers)
3.  To Be Loved By You (Parker McCollum, Rhett Akins)
4.  Drinkin’ (Parker McCollum, Lee Miller)
5.  Falling Apart (Parker McCollum, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Randy Rogers)
6.  Heart Like Mine (Parker McCollum, Tony Lane, Ben West)
7.  Why Indiana (Parker McCollum, Erik Dylan, Randy Montana)
8.  Rest Of My Life (Parker McCollum)
9.  Pretty Heart (Parker McCollum, Randy Montana)
10. Never Loved You At All (Parker McCollum, Corey Crowder, Brian Kelley)

