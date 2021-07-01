Conner Smith debuts new tracks ‘Learn From It’ and ‘Tennessee’

Rising Country singer-songwriter Conner Smith has debuted with two new tracks via The Valory Music Co.

‘Learn From It’ is an upbeat song with old school lyric twists Smith wrote alongside Daniel Ross. The song chronicles all the stupid things and silly mistakes people make growing up then reflecting on how those moments shaped who you have become.

On ‘Tennessee’, a tune Smith and Ross collaborated on with Jessie Jo Dillon, Smith sings about discovering more than just the surface in a relationship.

“I’m so excited to finally get to start this journey with these two songs,” explains Smith “Both ‘Tennessee’ and ‘Learn From It’ show so much of who I am as a person and artist, and are the perfect songs to get this started. Been working for this moment since I was 9 years old, and it truly feels like God’s aligned all the right pieces for this moment. Couldn’t be more grateful for every person that’s helping get this music out to the world. We’re just gettin’ started.”

Smith was signed to BMI as a writer at the age of 9 and he worked with hitmaking songwriters Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell while still in high school.

He will next hit the road in the US on select dates of Thomas Rhett’s ‘The Center Point Road Tour’.