Charlie Worsham

EF Country

Charlie Worsham to release new EP ‘Sugarcane’ this month

The musician also releases new song ‘Half Drunk’.

Published

Charlie Worsham will release his new single ‘Sugarcane’ on 16th July 2021 via Warner Music Nashville.

The announcement of the EP coincides with the arrival of new song ‘Half Drunk’, which is available to stream and download now.

Of the track, Worsham shares, “‘Half Drunk’ tells the story of the first time I told my wife I loved her. I’d just been fired by my publisher and my manager had quit management that week, but I was singing that day in one of my favorite rooms in all the world, the Station Inn. Powered by Yazoo Pale Ale, applause, and a sense that this girl I was crazy about might just be more special and more permanent than the whole music industry thing, I turned to Kristen, said those three magic words, and she said ‘I love you too.’ I hope this song inspires a lot of drunken making out and maybe a few last-time-saying-I-love-you-for-the-first-time moments.”

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town), ‘Sugarcane’ is an emotional homecoming for Worsham that celebrates the love, perseverance, struggle and joy experienced through life and the people who are there through it all. 

The new music follows Worsham’s 2017 album, ‘Beginning of Things’.

Charlie Worsham - Sugarcane
Credit: Warner Music Nashville

The track list for ‘Sugarcane’ is:

1. Sugarcane
2. For The Love 
3. Half Drunk
4. Fist Through This Town
5. Believe In Love 
6. Hang On To That

