Riley Green – ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo’ album review

Beneath Riley Green’s unassuming demeanour lies the beating heart of an old soul. Growing up surrounded by melodies and lyrics, he shared countless hours with his grandfather, Bufford Green, at the Golden Saw Music Hall, immersing himself in the timeless traditions of old country, bluegrass, and southern gospel music. His musical odyssey finds its roots in his profound love for traditional country tunes, a passion cultivated during his formative years in the quaint town of Jacksonville, Alabama. From a young age, he was captivated by the allure of country music, mastering the guitar and infusing his compositions with the wisdom gleaned from life’s diverse experiences. Beyond his musical pursuits, Riley’s background as a high school athlete excelling in three sports and a keen hunter have instilled in Green a passion for old fashioned values, strength and resilience – tropes and ideals that he has infused his new album, ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo’ with from beginning to end.

‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo,’ is, simply, nothing short of a masterclass in modern country storytelling where each track is a vivid painting of Southern life, love, and the values that shape the heartland of America. The album kicks off with ‘Damn Country Music,’ a heartfelt tribute to the sacrifices made by touring musicians and writers. The song originally appeared on Jessi Alexander’s 2020 album ‘Decatur County Red’. It’s a plaintive, world-weary song about leaving everything behind for country music in which Green’s rich vocals blend seamlessly with plaintive fiddles, creating a soul-stirring narrative of obsession and determination.

Tracks like ‘They Don’t Make Em Like That No More’ and ‘Different ‘Round Here’ echo with a deep sense of nostalgia, painting a vivid picture of simpler times against a backdrop of modern country music. The former is a moody, darker electric guitar driven song with Green’s vocals telling a tale of first guitars, zebcos, shotguns and boots that your daddy wore. It builds to an anthemic, radio friendly chorus that burns with a nostalgic yearning for times gone by and old fashioned values. The collaboration with Luke Combs on ‘Different ‘Round Here,’ meanwhile, adds layers to an already anthemic song, creating a memorable musical experience that improves on the original version that gave Riley Green the title of his debut album back in 2019.

There are three stand-out ballads on ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo.’ Mississippi or Me’ captures the ache of a lost love returning to the narrator’s hometown. The drums kick in on the second verse as we learn more about the woman who’s come back to Green’s hometown and how much it hurt to see her go. The song’s acoustic guitars and fiddles enhance its delightful melody, inviting listeners to join in a heartfelt sing-along. ‘My Last Rodeo,’ the only track Green wrote by himself, shines as a poignant acoustic ballad. The song offers a glimpse into Green’s vulnerability, exploring themes of strength, mortality, and the wisdom passed down through generations. It is his only solo write on the album and the song that Riley Green considers to be his favourite, as he told us in a recent interview. ‘Ain’t My Damn to Give,’ meanwhile, closes the album on a contemplative note, showcasing Green’s intimate songwriting skills. The sparse production and melancholic harmonicas create an atmospheric backdrop, leaving listeners with a profound sense of regret about missed opportunities as Green laments, ‘If love was a game, I’d change the rules…..and you’d be here right now.’

Elsewhere you’ll find songs like ‘God Made a Good Ol’ Boy’ and ‘Raised Up Right’ flying the flag for southern values and authenticity. The former is a southern leaning Country Rock song that references typical southern images like Busch beer, John Deere, Zebco fishing rods, dirt roads and Copenhagen Winter Green tobacco whilst ‘Raised Up Right’ is a catchy song that many in the south will identify with. It’s a song jam-packed with relatable imagery and personal lyrics that pay tribute to Green’s parents and the way they ‘raised him up right’. The song picks up pace for each chorus as Green sings about Hank, hard work and handshakes in an authentic and melodic way set against acoustic and steel guitars.

If you are looking for a bit of fun and muscle from ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo’ check out the mid-album double whammy of ‘Copenhagen in a Cadillac’ and ‘Ain’t Like I Can Hide It.’ Jelly Roll guests on ‘Copenhagen in a Can’: a fun, lighthearted look at southern life from the unusual juxtaposition of someone who is chewing dipping tobacco but driving a Cadillac. This is a song that celebrates being white trash and rich. ‘I’m a little hillbilly and a little O.G…..never seen Country look like that,’ Green & Jelly Roll sing, alongside honky tonk pianos and looser, lighter vibes. ‘Ain’t Like I Can Hide It,’ meanwhile, is a big, fiddle-driven guitar anthem. ‘If you’ve met me, then you’ve met my old man’ Riley sings on the opening line as he proceeds to spin a rocking tale about families, roots and the origins of where we all come from. Embracing those origins, Green pays tribute to the places “this boy became a man.” In the hands of Jason Aldean or Luke Combs ‘Ain’t Like I Can Hide It’ is a nailed on number one hit that contains a cracking fiddle solo as the song barrels along on an arena-sized wave of drums & guitars.

Throughout ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo,’ Green skillfully combines traditional country elements with contemporary sounds, creating an album that feels both timeless and fresh. His ability to infuse each track with genuine emotion and relatable stories cements his position as one of country music’s most compelling new storytellers. This album is not just a collection of songs; it’s a thoughtfully curated, poignant journey through the heart and soul of Southern life, making it a must-listen for any country music enthusiast no matter whether you lived through all the things Riley Green sings about on ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo’ or you just wish you did. This album is a real ‘songbook of the south.’

Tracklist: 1. Damn Country Music 2. They Don’t Make ‘Em Like That No More 3. Mississippi or Me 4. Different ‘Round Here 5. Ain’t Like I Can Hide It 6. Copenhagen in a Can 7. Damn Good Day to Leave 8. My Last Rodeo 9. Working’ on Me 10. Raise Up Right 11. God Made a Good Ol’ Boy 12. Ain’t My Damn to Give Release Date: 13th October Record Label: Big Machine Buy ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo’ right here

