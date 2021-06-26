Connect with us

Turner & Hooch

TV

‘Turner & Hooch’ coming to Disney+ in July – watch the trailer

The spin-off from the classic movie is coming next month.

Published

Disney+ has confirmed that ‘Turner & Hooch’ is coming to the streaming platform from 21st July 2021.

‘Turner & Hooch’ stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.

When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. 

The series also stars as Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter, Scott’s brave, street-smart partner; Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier Wilson, a cool, enigmatic marine-turned-US Marshal; Anthony Ruivivar as Chief James Mendez, Scott’s boss with a secret soft spot for Scott’s new dog, Hooch; Lyndsy Fonseca as Laura Turner, Scott’s sweet, animal-loving sister; Jeremy Maguire as Matthew Garland, Laura’s dog-loving son; and Vanessa Lengies as Erica Mouniere, the quirky head of the US Marshals dog training program. Five French Mastiffs also star as Hooch, Scott’s slobbery, loveable French Mastiff.

‘Turner & Hooch’ is a Disney+ original series produced by 20th Television. 

Matt Nix is creator, executive producer and writer on the series. McG is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Michael Horowitz, Robbie Duncan McNeill and Mary Viola also serve as executive producers, and Josh Levy serves as co-executive producer.

