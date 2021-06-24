The Technology That Keeps You Connected No Matter Where You Are

Remaining connected has long been one of the main promises of technology of all kinds, and this is still very much the case.

If anything, we expect our tech to do this for us even more now, and when it doesn’t we are usually more than a little disappointed. If you are looking out for some items of technology that can help you to stay connected regardless of where in the world you are, read on.

Here are some of the best examples of that which you might want to consider getting for yourself.

Social Media

Yes, there is plenty that is wrong with social media, and we can argue whether or not we are best without it. But there is no doubt that it can be, and often is, used for finding friends, connecting with like-minded people, and rediscovering old acquaintances. Some platforms may be better than others for this – Facebook is probably better than Twitter at connecting you with old friends – but they are all useful in their own way, and each is a tool that can be used to connect with people all the more closely.

Virtual Mail

You might not have thought much about mail in recent years, but the fact is it is far from dead. Instead, it has just largely been brought online – and if anything, this has only made it easier to keep in touch with people who are going to want to contact you this way. If you are travelling, for example, you can make use of a virtual mail service like physicaladdress.com to ensure that people can still contact you, and you can read that post from wherever you might be. This is a subtle but powerful way to ensure that you are still in touch with the important people.

Watch Parties

Something that has become especially popular during the pandemic is the concept of the watch party. This is where you and a few friends all watch the same TV program or movie, connecting online in the process, so you can talk about it as it happens. In a very simple way, you can achieve this by putting Zoom on while watching the same Netflix show. Or you can use Facebook’s official watch party function to make it a little easier. In any case, this is a great way to keep connected with people, and to enjoy a real social event together – and yet apart.

Credit: Pexels

Online Dating

At the start of the online dating boom, it seemed as though it was doomed – but as is often the case with new tech, it quickly proved to be much better than anyone assumed it would be. Tinder is no longer your only option here, and there are now mobile apps for daters of all kinds. This is definitely something that is bringing people together more, and it’s something that is well worth looking into, especially if you are looking for love. As you can see, tech can be used for connections of all kinds.