Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

‘Doki Doki Literature Club Plus’ Out On 30th June

Featuring cute girls, cute music and intense psychological horror!

Published

Doki Doki Plus
Credit: Serenity Forge / Team Salvato

Based on the massively successful Doki Doki Literature Club, the plus version is an expanded version bringing more stories and exclusive content to the legendary horror story. As before, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus will be a game where you attempt to get your school crush to like you whilst experiencing intense psychological terror.

With over 10 million downloads, Doki Doki Literature Club has a highly dedicated fanbase that recognizes and values the game’s one-of-a-kind method of storytelling. With the close support of Serenity Forge in technical execution, DDLC Plus provides a greater view into the story and relationships of the members of the Literature Club.

Watch the gameplay trailer below:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Key Features

  • 6 new Side Stories about friendship and literature, totaling hours of new content
  • 100+ unlockable images including new game art, wallpapers, never-before-seen concept sketches, and more
  • 26 total music tracks, including 13 all-new unlockable songs by Nikki Kaelar, plus special guests Jason Hayes and Azuria Sky
  • A built-in DDLC music player to unwind with your favorite songs in a custom playlist, or loop a single track forever
  • A high-fidelity visual upgrade with all artwork now in Full HD (1080p)

There will also be a physical edition available to order from the Serenity Forge store for PS4/5 and Nintendo Switch which will include:

  • Nintendo Switch Exclusive: Poem notebook inner coversheet
  • 2” Character Standees – Set of 4
  • Full Soundtrack Download Code – Printed on Floppy Shaped Card
  • Vinyl Sticker Sheet – Set of 17 Stickers
  • Doki Doki Literature Club Membership Card
  • Exclusive Special Poem Written by Monika

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below:

Doki Doki Plus
Doki Doki Plus
Doki Doki Plus
Doki Doki Plus
Doki Doki Plus
Doki Doki Plus

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Nick Walker Nick Walker

EF Country

Nick Walker cracks All-Genre Top 15 on US iTunes with ‘Somewhere In Savannah’

The newcomer is building a strong foundation.

5 days ago
Doctor Who Doctor Who

TV

‘The Doctors’ – behind the scenes of the William Hartnell and Jon Pertwee ‘Doctor Who’ eras coming to DVD

Interviews with members of the production team from the First and Third Doctor eras to be released.

7 days ago
Rupaul's Drag Race Rupaul's Drag Race

TV

Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under Series 1 Episode 7 Recap

Welcome to our weekly look at what has been going on in the Werk Room and Main Stage of Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under....

6 days ago
Games controller Games controller

Games & Tech

2K Sports vs. EA Sports: Big League Game Publishers

We take a look at the two big league game publishers.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you