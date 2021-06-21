‘Doki Doki Literature Club Plus’ Out On 30th June

Based on the massively successful Doki Doki Literature Club, the plus version is an expanded version bringing more stories and exclusive content to the legendary horror story. As before, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus will be a game where you attempt to get your school crush to like you whilst experiencing intense psychological terror.

With over 10 million downloads, Doki Doki Literature Club has a highly dedicated fanbase that recognizes and values the game’s one-of-a-kind method of storytelling. With the close support of Serenity Forge in technical execution, DDLC Plus provides a greater view into the story and relationships of the members of the Literature Club.

Watch the gameplay trailer below:

Key Features

6 new Side Stories about friendship and literature, totaling hours of new content

100+ unlockable images including new game art, wallpapers, never-before-seen concept sketches, and more

26 total music tracks, including 13 all-new unlockable songs by Nikki Kaelar, plus special guests Jason Hayes and Azuria Sky

A built-in DDLC music player to unwind with your favorite songs in a custom playlist, or loop a single track forever

A high-fidelity visual upgrade with all artwork now in Full HD (1080p)

There will also be a physical edition available to order from the Serenity Forge store for PS4/5 and Nintendo Switch which will include:

Nintendo Switch Exclusive: Poem notebook inner coversheet

2” Character Standees – Set of 4

Full Soundtrack Download Code – Printed on Floppy Shaped Card

Vinyl Sticker Sheet – Set of 17 Stickers

Doki Doki Literature Club Membership Card

Exclusive Special Poem Written by Monika

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below: