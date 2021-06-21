Connect with us

Tyler Braden

EF Country

Tyler Braden releases new song ‘Ways To Miss You’

Take a listen to the rising star’s new track.

Published

Warner Music Nashville’s Tyler Braden has released new track ‘Ways to Miss You’, which is available to stream and download now.

The uptempo song brings an unexpected twist to a song about heartbreak. It’s is co-produced by Randy Montana and Mark Holman, and written by Braden, Holman, and Michael Whitworth.

“‘Ways To Miss You’ is a dynamic song in so many ways,” explains Braden. “It shows my Rock roots through the music and production, and my Country roots in the lyrics and storytelling. It’s an upbeat, in your face song about a heavy-hearted subject we can all relate to. Anytime you lose someone, you’re going to have people around you who are doing their best to help you through it and telling you how to get over that person, but we all learn in our own way that nothing helps but time. There’s no short cut and no best kept secrets in getting over someone, and that’s the story I’m hoping to share with this one. And it never hurts to introduce a little tempo into a tough time.”

The song was first teased on Braden’s socials along with an invite to fans to participate in his music video for the song, which was shot in true Nashville fashion at a honkytonk on Broadway.

Fans should keep an eye out for more new music from Braden over the coming months.

