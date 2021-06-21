Listen: Seth Ennis debuts new single ‘U-Turn’

Country singer-songwriter Seth Ennis is back with new single ‘U-Turn’.

The song was written by Ennis with Alysa Vanderheym (Florida Georgia Line, Jake Owen) and Brett Tyler (Luke Bryan, Maren Morris). It was produced by Zach Abend (Ingrid Andress) and Jordan Schmidt (Blake Shelton).

‘U-Turn’ is the follow-up to ‘I Still Do’, which has picked up over 100,000 streams to date.

Ennis rose to prominence with his single ‘Woke Up In Nashville’ and his 2017 debut EP ‘Mabelle’. The Georgia native has tracks for Dylan Scott (‘Hooked’ peaked at No.2), Tyler Farr, Chase Rice, Lauren Alaina, Matt Stell, and more.

Ennis broke into the Country music format in 2017 with early nods from SiriusXM, naming him one of their “Future Five,” as well as an artist to watch by CMT, Pandora, The Huffington Post, and Rolling Stone Country.



He has opened for Little Big Town, Dylan Scott, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Billy Currington, Luke Bryan and more.