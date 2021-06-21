Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

James McMurtry

EF Country

James McMurtry sets August release for new album ‘The Horses and the Hounds’

The album is the first via New West Records.

Published

James McMurtry will release new album ‘The Horses and the Hounds’, his first for New West Records, on 20th August 2021.

His first collection in seven years, ‘The Horses and the Hounds’ blends personal narratives with effortless elegance and endless energy.

“There’s a definite Los Angeles vibe to this record,” McMurtry says. “The ghost of Warren Zevon seems to be stomping around among the guitar tracks. Don’t know how he got in there. He never signed on for work for hire.”

‘The Horses and the Hounds’ is a reunion of sorts. McMurtry recorded the new album with legendary producer Ross Hogarth (Ozzy Osbourne, John Fogerty, Van Halen, Keb’ Mo’) at Jackson Browne’s Groovemaster’s in Santa Monica, California, a world class studio that has housed such legends as Bob Dylan (2012’s ‘Tempest’) and David Crosby (2016’s ‘Lighthouse’) as well as Browne himself for ‘I’m Alive’ (1993) and ‘New Found Glory, Coming Home’ (2006).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

McMurtry and Hogarth first worked together 30 years ago, when Hogarth was a recording engineer in the employ of John Mellencamp at Mellencamp’s own Belmont Studios near Bloomington, Indiana. Hogarth recorded McMurtry’s first two albums, ‘Too Long in the Wasteland’ and ‘Candyland’, for Columbia Records and later mixed McMurtry’s first self-produced album, ‘Saint Mary of the Woods’, for Sugar Hill Records.

Another veteran of those three releases, guitarist David Grissom (Joe Ely, John Mellencamp, Dixie Chicks), returns with some of his finest work.

McMurtry tours year-round and consistently throws down unparalleled powerhouse performances, reflected in the release of two live discs: the universally lauded’ Live in Aught-Three’ on Compadre Records, and 2009’s ‘Live in Europe’, which captured the McMurtry band’s first European tour and extraordinary live set.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Nick Walker Nick Walker

EF Country

Nick Walker cracks All-Genre Top 15 on US iTunes with ‘Somewhere In Savannah’

The newcomer is building a strong foundation.

5 days ago
Doctor Who Doctor Who

TV

‘The Doctors’ – behind the scenes of the William Hartnell and Jon Pertwee ‘Doctor Who’ eras coming to DVD

Interviews with members of the production team from the First and Third Doctor eras to be released.

7 days ago
Rupaul's Drag Race Rupaul's Drag Race

TV

Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under Series 1 Episode 7 Recap

Welcome to our weekly look at what has been going on in the Werk Room and Main Stage of Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under....

6 days ago
Games controller Games controller

Games & Tech

2K Sports vs. EA Sports: Big League Game Publishers

We take a look at the two big league game publishers.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you