Brian Kelley to release debut solo album ‘Sunshine State of Mind’ on Friday

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley is wasting no time moving forward with his solo music as he sets 25th June 2021 as the release date for his debut album ‘Sunshine State of Mind’ via Warner Music Nashville / Nashville South Records Inc.

“They say write what you know and this is the first time I really wrote for me. These songs are my babies, y’all,” shares Brian Kelley. “This project came from a real place – my experiences as a kid in Florida, getting away, and finally moving back – and it’s just been a very life-giving thing for me. I hope fans get to know a little more about me, hear my voice, and that ‘Sunshine State of Mind’ takes you on a dreamlike vacation as soon as you hit play. Welcome to Season One.”

The album follows the recent release of Kelley’s ‘BK’s Wave Pack’ EP, which features four songs that are all included on ‘Sunshine State of Mind’ along with the newly released ‘Highway On The Water’ and ‘Songs For You’.

Kelley co-penned all of the songs on the record and co-produced it with Corey Crowder. The track listing is:

1. “Boat Names” (Brian Kelley, Parker Welling, Casey Brown)

2. “Made By The Water” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Randy Montana)

3. “Sunburnt” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Blake Redferrin)

4. “Highway On The Water” (Brian Kelley, Blake Redferrin, Jake Rose)

5. “Real Good Day” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Chase McGill)

6. “Party On The Beach” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Blake Redferrin, Canaan Smith)

7. “Don’t Take Much” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Canaan Smith)

8. “Fish All Day” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Blake Redferrin, Canaan Smith)

9. “Boat Ride” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Canaan Smith)

10. “Beach Cowboy” (Brian Kelley, Blake Redferrin, Jake Rose) *

11. “By Boat” (Brian Kelley, Jimmy Robbins, Nicolle Galyon)

12. “Songs For You” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Blake Redferrin)

13. “Say The Word” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Chris Loocke, Blake Redferrin, Joe Clemmons) +

14. “Horses On The Beach” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Blake Redferrin, Jake Rose)

15. “Savannah” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Blake Redferrin, Canaan Smith)

16. “Sunday Service In The Sand” (Brian Kelley, Blake Redferrin, Canaan Smith, Jake Rose)

17. “Florida Boy Forever” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Blake Redferrin, Canaan Smith, Jake Rose)

All Songs Produced by Corey Crowder and Brian Kelley

* Co-Produced by Jake Rose

+ Co-Produced by Chris Loocke