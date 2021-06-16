Disney’s ‘Cruella’ starring Emma Stone receives early digital release before arriving on Blu-ray in August

Disney’s most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villain ‘Cruella’ will arrive early on all major digital platforms from June 25th, before arriving on a special feature packed blu-ray on August 17th.

Set in 1970’s London amidst the punk rock revolution, ‘Cruella’ follows a young grifter named Estella (Emma Stone), a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Bonus features included on the disc

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bloopers

Deleted Scenes

The Two Emmas – Discover how real-life friends Emma Stone and Emma Thompson prepared for their roles as Cruella de Vil and the Baroness von Hellman, and transformed into the fashionably cool, but devilishly cruel, characters.

The Sidekick Angle – No Disney villain/hero is complete without their sidekicks! Meet the talented actors who play Horace and Jasper, and learn how their characters deepen the ﬁlm’s story, and how the trio’s friendship changes as the smart, feisty Estella becomes Cruella.

Cruella Couture – Take in the spectacular artistry of this couture collection, with an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at some of the most fashionable moments in the movie.

The World of Cruella – Experience the city locations and elaborate sets of CRUELLA, each featuring extraordinary production design detail, which bring 1970s London to life and enhance the backstories of these iconic Disney characters in a whole new way.

New Dogs…Old Tricks – Go behind the scenes of the on-set life of an animal actor, and meet the smart, expressive, delightful dogs who play Buddy, Wink and the Dalmatians, along with their devoted trainers. Catch the joy the pups experience in their daily doggie duties.