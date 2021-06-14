EF Country Podcast Episode 88: Best Country songs and albums in 2021 so far

With the heat finally here and lockdown never ending, we thought it was time to share our thoughts on the best releases of the year so far on the EF Country Podcast.

From Charlie Worsham’s excellent ‘Fist Through This Town’ through to Thomas Rhett’s return to Country on ‘Country Again’, Pip and Laura discuss the music that’s been getting them through the year. It’s safe to say 2021 has been a strong year for new music so far!

