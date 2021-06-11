Lady A announce ‘What a Song Can Do (Chapter One)’ coming this month

Lady A will release ‘What A Song Can Do (Chapter One) on 25th June 2021 via BMLG Records.

The seven-track collection is produced by Dan Huff and finds the group coming out of rediscovery mode. Each track is penned by at least one member, reinvigorates their signature rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of Country, rock and pop.

“There’s an interdependence that we have with each other, and music is at the center of that to me,” Hillary Scott said. “We are all living in the now together…we’re all a work in progress, and that is what we wanted to share with these songs on the first chapter.”

With a renewed appreciation for their music and the friendship that made it possible, Lady A offers an honest self examination while striving to be present and preaching empowered affirmation, all with the sonic blend they’re best known for. Together, they explore musically through a pure-Country lens of love, loss and laughter.

The gentle ‘Things He Handed Down’ is out now to stream and download.

Credit: BMLG Records

The track listing for ‘What A Song Can Do (Chapter One) is:

1. “Talk Of This Town” | Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

2. “What A Song Can Do” | Charles Kelley, Sam Ellis, Ryan Hurd, Laura Veltz

3. “Like A Lady” | Hillary Scott, Dave Barnes, Michelle Buzz, Martin Johnson, Brandon Paddock

4. “Things He Handed Down” | Charles Kelley, Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett

5. “Fire” | Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Justin Ebach

6. “Chance Of Rain” | Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Topher Brown, Justin Ebach

7. “Worship What I Hate” | Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott, Natalie Hemby, Amy Wadge