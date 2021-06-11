Chris Young to release new album ‘Famous Friends’ in August

Chris Young will release his eighth studio album ‘Famous Friends’ on 6th August 2021.

The 14-song project includes collaborations with Lauren Alaina, Kane Brown and Mitchell Tenpenny, and background vocals from Sarah Buxton, Hillary Lindsey and Shay Mooney.

The album is available to pre-order/pre-save at https://CY.lnk.to/FamousFriends.

“I know I’ve said it before, but I honestly can’t say it enough – I am so excited to be releasing my new album,” shared Young. “There are so many incredibly talented artists, songwriters and producers – all friends of mine – who helped make this album possible. Having friends share their talents as collaborators, songwriters, producers and more, it’s only natural to call the album ‘Famous Friends.’”

The album features the singles ‘Raised On Country’, ‘Drowning’, ‘Town Ain’t Big Enough’ featuring Lauren Alaina and ‘Famous Friends; featuring Kane Brown. It also features ‘Rescue Me’, which was released today.

“I think ‘Rescue Me’ is such a cool twist on the typical love song concept,” said Young of the song written with Josh Hoge, Mark Holman, Matthew McGinn and Christian Davis Stalnecker, one of 13 tracks he had a hand in writing on the new record. “People were already falling in love with it just based off short social teases. It’s something special and I’m proud to have helped write it and produce it alongside Mark Holman.”

Young co-produced 13 of the album’s tracks along the likes of Corey Crowder, Chris DeStefano and Mark Holman. The closing track ‘Tonight We’re Dancing’ was solely produced by Young. Credit: Sony Music

The track listing for ‘Famous Friends’ is:

1. Raised on Country

2. Famous Friends (with Kane Brown)

3. Town Ain’t Big Enough (with Lauren Alaina)

4. Drowning

5. Rescue Me

6. Break Like You Do

7. At the End of a Bar (with Mitchell Tenpenny)

8. Love Looks Good on You

9. One of Them Nights

10. When You’re Drinking

11. Cross Every Line

12. Hold My Beer Watch This

13. Best Seat in the House

14. Tonight We’re Dancing