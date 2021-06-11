‘Fast & Furious’ content returns to ‘Rocket League’ next week

Psyonix, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, has announced that new and returning Fast & Furious content is racing into Rocket League beginning 17th June on all platforms.

The Fast & Furious 3-Car Bundle will include the iconic Dodge Charger and Nissan Skyline, marking their first return to Rocket League since the game went free to play, as well as the new Pontiac Fiero and a collection of new Fast & Furious themed items.

The bundle will be available in the Item Shop for 2400 Credits and will feature:

Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero

Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero Wheels

Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero Wheels (Black Painted)

Flames Decal

Stripes Decal

Circuit Pro Decal

Wings Decal

Lightning Decal

Reel Life Decal

Fast & Furious Dodge Charger

Fast & Furious Dodge Charger Wheels

Fast & Furious Dodge Charger Wheels (Black Painted)

Alameda Twin Decal

Flames Decal

Good Graces Decal

Rally Decal

Sinclair Decal

Wheelman Decal

Reel Life Decal

Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline

Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline Wheels

Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline Wheels (Black Painted)

2Bold Decal

2Cool Decal

2Tuff Decal

Clean Cut Decal

Home Stretch Decal

The Clutch Decal

Reel Life Decal

Each Fast & Furious Car Pack will also be available individually for 1000 Credits, while players that already own the Dodge Charger and/or Nissan Skyline can purchase Upgrade Packs (for the new Wheels and Reel Life Decals) for 300 Credits each. In addition, "Furiosa," an all-new song by Anitta will be available as a Player Anthem along with a second Player Anthem that will be revealed when it's live in the Item Shop. The Fast & Furious 3-Car Bundle, individual Car Packs, Upgrade Packs, and the two Player Anthems will be available in the Item Shop from 17th-30th June. Lastly, the "Tuna, No Crust" Title can also be claimed for free beginning 17th June.

There will also be a Fast & Furious: Rocket League Rumble livestream to celebrate the return of Fast & Furious content to the game. On 19th June at 19:00 BST (11:00am PDT) ahead of the RLCS X South American Grand Finals pre-show at 21:30 BST (1:30pm PDT), top Rocket League crews will compete in 4v4 Rumble matches to see which one will come out on top. Players can tune into Twitch to catch the action and more information about the stream will be shared closer to the event.

For more information about the Fast & Furious content, check out the latest blog post.