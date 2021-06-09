Connect with us

‘Adopt Me’ Announce New Sky Castle, Pride Pins And More In New Video

Wear your pins with pride.

Published

In a video posted mere moments ago the team at Adopt Me have announced a whole host of new goodies for the next update whcih will go live on 10th June (or tomorrow depending on when you’re reading this!) The update will include the new Sky Castle, pride pins, pride flags plus give us a hint of a new premium pet.

The Sky Castle will now be the place to go if you want to buy potions. The existing potion whop will disappear when the update goes live and you’ll have to take the trip skywards to get your goodies. If you don’t have a flyable pet I wouldn’t worry as you’ll be able to get to the Sky Castle via the in-game blimp. Inside the Sky Castle, you’ll also be able to get a glimpse of the new premium cobra pet. The pet won’t be live with this update but the statue in the Sky Castle will give you a good idea of what it may look like.

Adopt Me
Credit: Uplift Games

The update will also introduce lots of new pride pins for your avatar or pets plus brand new pride flags which you can use to decorate your house.

The update will go live on 10th June 2021 at 15.00 GMT

