The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

Film

‘The Boss Baby 2: Family Business’ heading to cinemas in October – watch the trailer

Alec Baldwin is back at Baby Boss Ted.

‘The Boss Baby 2: Family Business’ is heading to cinemas on 22nd October 2021.

The sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, features Alec Baldwin lending his voice once again as Boss Baby Ted heads off on another adventure.

The Templeton brothers – Tim (James Marsden, ‘X-Men’ franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Baldwin) – have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.

Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’), and adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris, Netflix’s ‘BoJack Horseman’). Tabitha, who’s at the top her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she’s working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood.

When baby Tina reveals that she’s – ta-da! – a top secret agent for BabyCorp on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Erwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, lead them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters.

Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel also reprise their roles as Ted and Tim’s parents.

Building on the success of the first film, which earned more than $500 million worldwide, ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ is directed by returning filmmaker Tom McGrath and is produced by Jeff Hermann (‘Kung Fu Panda 3’).

