Bri Fletcher

EF Country

Premiere: watch the lyric video for Bri Fletcher’s new single ‘Love Me Back’

The rising star is one you want to keep on your radar.

Published

Following the premiere of new single ‘Love Me Back’ for Destination Country Family subscribers yesterday, rising singer-songwriter Bri Fletcher is premiering the lyric video for the song with us today.

Produced by Justin Wantz, ‘Love Me Back’ is written by Fletcher with Kaylin Roberson. It’s a pop/country track that puts a clever spin on being caught in limbo in an unhealthy relationship.

On the meaning behind the new single, Fletcher explains, “‘Love Me Back’ is an internal struggle of not wanting to accept that a relationship is over. Wishing there was no love involved would make the decision to leave someone who loves you much easier.”

Hailing from Dallas/Fort Worth, Fletcher aims to put out more new music in 2021. Recently she recruited a group of 17 ladies to work in front of the mic and behind the scenes for an all-female collaboration entitled ‘Glow’.

The vocal powerhouse has been featured on several Spotify editorial playlists including Wild Country, Fresh Finds: Country, New Music Nashville, Young Country and Next From Nashville.

As an avid activist for anti-bullying and the force behind her very own Teen Guidance Foundation, Fletcher brings her “DeBully” assemblies to schools across the US. Determined to use her music to empower and encourage, Fletcher hopes to leave one resounding message: kindness and worthiness for worthiness for all. 

