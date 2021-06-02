The Overtones debut ‘A Night To Remember’ and unveil deluxe album details

The Overtones have released their version of the disco classic ‘A Night To Remember’.
The cover of the Shalamar classic is available to download and stream now and will be featured on the band’s upcoming album ’10’, due for release on 30th July 2021. You can watch the lyric video at the top of this article.
’10’ marks the 10th anniversary of The Overtones and it will to be released ahead of a 20 date UK tour in November and December. The album will be available in 5 formats – CD, Digital, Cassette, Deluxe Digital and Deluxe CD.
The deluxe versions will feature a different neon pink sleeve and include an extra 3 tracks plus an exclusive chat with the guys. For fans who have already pre-ordered the standard album, they have the option to upgrade.
Speaking about ‘A Night To Remember’ and the 10th anniversary, The Overtones say: “We, along with the rest of the country, are so looking forward to live music returning and for the next stage in getting our lives back to some kind of normal. We feel we all need A Night To Remember right now! This is one of our favourite covers and we can’t wait to perform it for you and have a dance on our tour later this year.”
The track listings for ’10’ are:
Standard Album
1. Gambling Man 2.0
2. Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You (Feat. Michael Ball)
3. Celebration
4. Amigo
5. Stars (Feat. Marisha Wallace)
6. Build Me Up Buttercup
7. A Night to Remember
8. Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)
9. Rose Tinted
10. Reach Out (I’ll Be There)
11. September (Live)
12. You to Me Are Everything (Live)
Deluxe Album
1. Gambling Man 2.0
2. Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You (Feat. Michael Ball)
3. Celebration
4. Amigo
5. Stars (Feat. Marisha Wallace)
6. Build Me Up Buttercup
7. A Night to Remember
8. Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)
9. Rose Tinted
10. Reach Out (I’ll Be There)
11. September (Live)
12. You to Me Are Everything (Live)
13. Amazing Grace
14. A Night To Remember (Acoustic)
15. I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)
16. The Ten Year Story + Track by Track (Chat & Discussion).
The tour dates for the band’s 10th anniversary are:
9TH Nov Halifax, Victoria Theatre
10th Nov Llandudno, Venue Cymru
11th Nov Scunthorpe, Baths Hall
13th Nov Bath, The Forum
14th Nov Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
19th Nov Northampton, Derngate
20th Nov Colchester, Charter Hall
21st Nov Cambridge, Corn Exchange
22nd Nov Birmingham, Symphony Hall
25th Nov Worthing, Assembly Hall
26th Nov Plymouth, Pavilions
27th Nov Basingstoke, Anvil
28th Nov Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
30th Nov Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
1st Dec Stoke, Victoria Hall
2nd Dec London, Indigo2
8th Dec Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
10th Dec York, Barbican
11th Dec Newcastle, City Hall
12th Dec Sheffield, City Hall
To purchase tickets, please visit https://premier.ticketek.co.uk/shows/show.aspx?sh=THEOVERT21.