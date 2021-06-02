Connect with us

The Overtones

Music

The Overtones debut ‘A Night To Remember’ and unveil deluxe album details

Take a listen to the group’s version of the Shalamar classic.

Published

The Overtones have released their version of the disco classic ‘A Night To Remember’.

The cover of the Shalamar classic is available to download and stream now and will be featured on the band’s upcoming album ’10’, due for release on 30th July 2021. You can watch the lyric video at the top of this article.

’10’ marks the 10th anniversary of The Overtones and it will to be released ahead of a 20 date UK tour in November and December. The album will be available in 5 formats – CD, Digital, Cassette, Deluxe Digital and Deluxe CD. 

The deluxe versions will feature a different neon pink sleeve and include an extra 3 tracks plus an exclusive chat with the guys. For fans who have already pre-ordered the standard album, they have the option to upgrade. 

Speaking about ‘A Night To Remember’ and the 10th anniversary, The Overtones say: “We, along with the rest of the country, are so looking forward to live music returning and for the next stage in getting our lives back to some kind of normal. We feel we all need A Night To Remember right now! This is one of our favourite covers and we can’t wait to perform it for you and have a dance on our tour later this year.”

The track listings for ’10’ are:

Standard Album

1. Gambling Man 2.0

2. Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You (Feat. Michael Ball)

3. Celebration

4. Amigo

5. Stars (Feat. Marisha Wallace)

6. Build Me Up Buttercup

7. A Night to Remember

8. Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)

9. Rose Tinted

10. Reach Out (I’ll Be There)

11. September (Live)

12. You to Me Are Everything (Live)

Deluxe Album 

1. Gambling Man 2.0

2. Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You (Feat. Michael Ball)

3. Celebration

4. Amigo

5. Stars (Feat. Marisha Wallace)

6. Build Me Up Buttercup

7. A Night to Remember

8. Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)

9. Rose Tinted

10. Reach Out (I’ll Be There)

11. September (Live)

12. You to Me Are Everything (Live)

13. Amazing Grace

14. A Night To Remember (Acoustic)

15. I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)

16. The Ten Year Story + Track by Track (Chat & Discussion).  

The tour dates for the band’s 10th anniversary are:

9TH Nov                     Halifax, Victoria Theatre

10th Nov                   Llandudno, Venue Cymru

11th Nov                   Scunthorpe, Baths Hall

13th Nov                   Bath, The Forum

14th Nov                   Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

19th Nov                   Northampton, Derngate

20th Nov                   Colchester, Charter Hall

21st Nov                   Cambridge, Corn Exchange

22nd Nov                   Birmingham, Symphony Hall

25th Nov                   Worthing, Assembly Hall

26th Nov                   Plymouth, Pavilions

27th Nov                   Basingstoke, Anvil

28th Nov                   Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

30th Nov                   Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

1st Dec                     Stoke, Victoria Hall

2nd Dec                     London, Indigo2

8th Dec                     Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

10th Dec                    York, Barbican

11th Dec                    Newcastle, City Hall

12th Dec                    Sheffield, City Hall

To purchase tickets, please visit https://premier.ticketek.co.uk/shows/show.aspx?sh=THEOVERT21.

