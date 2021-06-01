Walter Presents: ‘The Defence’ preview – a fast-paced legal drama

Walter Presents is going all Warsaw, with a season of Polish dramas for the summer months, starting with this fast-paced legal drama starring Magdalena Cielecka as feisty Joanna Chylka – a heavy metal loving lawyer, undefeated in the court room and uncompromising in her attitude and ambition.

She is contacted by an old friend whose three-year old daughter has gone missing from their remote mansion, where she lives with her husband. Joanna drops everything and drives her BMW like a maniac across Poland – with her rookie trainee, Kordian Orynski (who she insists on calling Zordon, for some reason) in tow – to assist and represent her friend. Predictably enough for a crime drama, with no evidence to speak of, the police suspect the parents of having killed the child and promptly arrest them in front of the TV cameras.

The series – known as ‘Chylka’ in Poland, and confusingly referred to on IMDB as ‘The Disappearance’ – has been around for four seasons, starting in 2018. It is based on a novel by Remigiusz Mróz, a Polish author who – according to Wikipedia – has written 40 novels since 2013. That’s five books a year, which seems extraordinarily prolific. None have been translated into English.

Cielecka is a hugely respected actor in Poland, where she’s won various awards. She’s clearly a very capable actor. But her character – Chylka – will polarise opinion. I must confess that I found her irritating and egotistical in the extreme; but others might consider her forthright and gutsy. I’m all for strong female characters, but any character – regardless of gender – has to engage the viewer. I found Chylka very hard to connect with and believe in. I had far more empathy towards Kordian, who is mercilessly bullied, verbally abused and relentlessly belittled by his new boss. I suspect most of us would have walked out on our first day and left her to her Iron Maiden back catalogue; but this is televisionland, so poor Kordian trots behind like a mistreated puppy whilst Chylka struts about in her designer outfits.

The storyline is interesting, though. Missing child cases are not an uncommon playground for crime writers, of course – think ‘Broadchurch’, ‘The Bay’ and ‘The Missing’ for starters. It’s too early to say if this series will reach the heights of those shows, but there are a few pointers in the opening episode – such as the odd boatman, Antoni Ekiel – what suggest a myriad of red herrings and misdirects await.

Much depends on how you warm to Chylka in determining whether this series is for you or not – she’s a bit of a Marmite character. And because she is very much the driving force, her larger-than-life persona is the key feature of the drama. But check out the opening episode when it arrives via All 4 and make up your own mind.

Walter Presents: ‘The Defence’ will be available as a box set on All 4 from 4th June 2021.