Walter Presents: ‘Raven’ coming to All 4 this month

The Polish season continues with a haunting psychological thriller.

Published

Walter Presents: Raven
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents‘ Polish season continues with ‘Raven’, which arrives on All 4 from 18th June 2021.

The haunting psychological thriller with a supernatural twist was created by Maciej Pieprzyca and Jakub Korolczuk, and stars Michal Zurawski, Cezary Lukaszewicz and Katarzyna Wajda.

Police officer Adam Kruk wears a neck brace and is addicted to painkillers and psychedelic drugs. When he receives an unexpected visit from his childhood friend the man forces him to return to Białystok, the city of their youth, to lead an investigation related to child molestation at the orphanage where they grew up.

But shortly afterwards Kruk is summoned to investigate the kidnap of an 11-year old boy and has to put his private investigation aside. With his wife pregnant and attempting to give up on his deadly addictions, Kruk has plenty of demons to battle whilst hunting for the shocking truth. 

Directed by the award-winning Maciej Pieprzyca (‘Icarus’, ‘I’m a Killer’) this eerie crime drama is an unusual mixture of a surreal folk tale and down to earth, hard hitting, detective story.

2021’s Polish Season is comprised of ‘The Defence’, ‘Raven’ and ‘The King of Warsaw’ to represent and celebrate the multitude and versatility of recent Polish content.

