Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 86: Is TikTok the place to discover new Country stars?

Priscilla Block is one of the stars making waves after going viral on the platform.

Published

Priscilla Block
Credit: Eric Ryan Anderson

The impact of social media is more powerful than ever with people flocking to the various platforms to try and make a name for themselves.

The most recent phenomenon is TikTok, which has seen creators flooding it in the hope of going viral and in the case of singers, landing a record deal. While there are plenty of wannabes on the platform, some have managed to break through including Priscilla Block who recently released her self-titled EP through Snakefarm Records.

On the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura discuss how artists are using the platform to find fame and talk about whether the singers that do cut through the noise are likely to enjoy longevity.

Choose your platform below and don’t forget to subscribe so you don’t miss any new episodes…

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 86 now

Podomatic

Spotify

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Supernatural: Season 15 Supernatural: Season 15

Uncategorized

Win ‘Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season’ on Blu-ray

Get your hands on the final season.

6 days ago
Walter Presents: The Pleasure Principle Walter Presents: The Pleasure Principle

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Pleasure Principle’ preview – the territory-spanning narrative gives the show a spin of its own

There's sufficient intrigue here to draw you in.

6 days ago
Edinburgh Festival Fringe - Rosie Jones: Fifteen Minutes review Edinburgh Festival Fringe - Rosie Jones: Fifteen Minutes review

Arts

Comedian Rosie Jones Joins Influencers And Disability Charities To Sign Open Letter Calling For More Consideration On Public Transport

Rosie joins campaigners to back a new post-lockdown transport campaign that asks everyone to be more considerate

6 days ago
SAS: Who Dares Wins S6 Ep4 SAS: Who Dares Wins S6 Ep4

TV

‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ series 6 episode 4 preview

The recruits take on the threat of chemical warfare.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you