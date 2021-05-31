EF Country Podcast Episode 86: Is TikTok the place to discover new Country stars?

The impact of social media is more powerful than ever with people flocking to the various platforms to try and make a name for themselves.

The most recent phenomenon is TikTok, which has seen creators flooding it in the hope of going viral and in the case of singers, landing a record deal. While there are plenty of wannabes on the platform, some have managed to break through including Priscilla Block who recently released her self-titled EP through Snakefarm Records.

On the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura discuss how artists are using the platform to find fame and talk about whether the singers that do cut through the noise are likely to enjoy longevity.

Choose your platform below and don’t forget to subscribe so you don’t miss any new episodes…

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 86 now

Podomatic

Spotify