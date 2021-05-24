Can ‘Death on the Nile’ Live Up to its Legacy?

Set as a sequel to 2017’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’, ‘Death on the Nile’ is the second film in a series based on Agatha Christie novels. Starring Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Gal Gadot and other established names, ‘Death on the Nile’ has a lot to live up to, but its current trajectory has fans hopeful. Relying on classical historical and written appeal, the components of ‘Death on the Nile’ are fascinating and reflect some interesting points of modern entertainment culture.

Slated for release in February of 2022, ‘Death on the Nile’ follows the sort of mystery-thriller themes for which Agatha Christie is famed. Taking place on the SS Karnak, the bottled nature of the setting creates tension by locking the innocent in with the unknown killer on the loose. Supported by Christie’s great-grandson James Prichard, expectations are high, and given the success of ‘Murder on the Orient Express’, it should be.

Returning to the Classics

The reappearance of this Agatha Christie classic didn’t occur in a vacuum, rather it reflects attitudes and interests of both the film industry and pop culture as a whole.

In the film industry, one of the biggest repeating patterns of the last few decades has been the reimagining and remakes of classic media which we’ve noted before on Entertainment Focus. We saw this with the Ocean’s series, we saw it with 13 Assassins, and now, we see it with ‘Death on the Nile’. Following in the footsteps of the 1978 film of the same name, and the various radio adaptions which have appeared over the years, the new film aims to add a modern twist.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Essentially, this core ideal of modernisation forms the backbone of movie retellings. While the story beats of remakes often remain the same, the differences in technology and culture both in front of and behind the camera help keep reimagining’s fresh. Of course, this raises an issue of overcomplexity whenever remaking an existing title, but if the prior film is anything to go by, the new ‘Death on the Nile’ is in good hands.

As for the setting itself, the popularity of the Nile river serves to reference classical elements which have long fascinated pop culture. Egypt, the Pharaohs, and the eponymous river itself have fascinated mainstream culture for decades, where this new film is a simple extension of that interest. Examples of this could be found in the dozens of movies revolving around mummies which have been made in recent years, or through the success of novels like ‘The Egyptian’ and Nefertiti as detailed at Goodreads.

Even more interactive entertainment received influence from ancient Egyptian themes as demonstrated by the websites that offer a no deposit bonus from NoDepositDaily. Here, titles like ‘Book of Dead’ rely on instantly recognisable iconography to appeal to players, after special features and bonuses open the door. Existing alongside other popular classical focusses like Athenian and Aztec culture, such fame welcomes millions of people at least tangentially aware of human history.

Still some time from release, it’s too early to know for sure how well ‘Death on the Nile’ will perform at the box office and home-streaming markets. That said, the film’s pedigree and reliance on popular culture should at least give it a jump-start out of the gate. Whether you’re fans of Agatha Christie, murder mysteries, or just want to try something outside of the increasingly bombastic norm, ‘Death on the Nile’ could well be worthy of a look.