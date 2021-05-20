Connect with us

Jon Pertwee’s Top 6 Doctor Who Stories – Part 2

25 years on from the passing of Jon Pertwee, Greg and Sam sum up the very best adventures from the dandiest Doctor of all.

Published

Jon Pertwee as the Doctor in Doctor Who 1970-1974 Credit BBC
Jon Pertwee as the Doctor in Doctor Who (1970-1974). Credit: BBC.

They've faced off Daleks on a tropical planet with a core of ice; battled dinosaurs across London; dodged giant maggots in Wales.

Looking back at Jon Pertwee's four years as the Doctor - over 128 episodes and five glorious seasons - disgruntled Whovians Greg Jameson and Samuel Payne continue to attempt the impossible: ranking their top three adventures in time and space with the Third Doctor - the dandiest Doctor of them all.

Sam: So Greg. As we close in to our top three Pertwee stories, would you say that this era is perhaps the creepiest of the whole run of Doctor Who?

Greg: That’s a very intriguing question. Do you know, I haven’t given that much thought, but it probably is, isn’t it?

Sam: They really went all out to scare during the Pertwee Era. It’s not a kids’ programme. But rather a show that kids and adults can enjoy.

Greg: There’s not a single scare to be had in the Peter Davison era. Bland. Tom Baker was mostly fun with a bit of Gothic, as was Patrick Troughton. William Hartnell’s time maybe gives him a run for his money? Or Colin Baker’s first season of video nasties? But certainly, the early Pertwee Era still gives me the willies to this day.

Sam: I think we all enjoy being scared, and the protective cloak of Pertwee’s Doctor is a significant image, isn’t it?

Greg: The Mother Hen.

Sam: The Mother Pertwee. His Doctor – walking tall with authority – is a protective shield against some of the horrors we see in his era; everything from a toy doll that strangles its owner to demonic terrors in the night, or civilisation as you know it ending in flame and fury.

Greg: I’m getting palpitations just thinking about it.

Sam: What’s in the third position? The Bronze award of Jon Pertwee greatness?

Greg: For me, a story that is undoubtedly one of the scariest in the entire Who canon. Jon’s debut, filmed on glorious 16mm in 1969. In full living colour, and on location…

Sam: I’ve seen it. The One With The Shop Window Dummies!

