‘Innocent’ series 2 episode 4 preview

With Karen still in police custody, Bethany takes matters into her own hands.

Published

Innocent series 2 episode 4
Credit: TXTV LTD for ITV

Things didn’t look good for Karen (Priyanga Burford) tonight on ITV’s drama ‘Innocent’.

If you want to avoid spoilers for ‘Innocent’, stop reading now.

Sally (Katherine Kelly) retaliated against Karen after their altercation and used that to drive a wedge between her and Sam (Jamie Bamber). She took an opportunity to look into Bethany’s (Amy-Leigh Hickman) and found that she had been bullied by Matthew.

That led Mike (Shaun Dooley) back to Karen, whose lies were starting to unravel around her. Sam demanded Karen tell him the truth and when she did, he went straight to the police to tell them what he knew. That resulted in Karen being taken in for questioning and her DNA being tested to see if she was a match for any of the evidence from the day Matthew was murdered.

It looks as though Sam’s not all that innocent either as the final moments of the episode suggested he’d faked his alibi. Could he really have had something to do with Mathew’s death?

Read our ‘Innocent’ series 2 episode 3 recap

The synopsis for episode 4 is:

With Karen still in police custody, Bethany takes matters into her own hands – making a crucial discovery and forcing a confession. Braithwaite and his team continue their search for more evidence. Sam and Sally come to a decision.

‘Innocent’ concludes tomorrow at 9pm on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below:

Credit: TXTV LTD for ITV

