‘Elite’ Season 4 trailer arrives ahead of June premiere

Las Encinas is almost back in session.

Published

The trailer has arrived for season 4 of Netflix’s hit series ‘Elite‘ and it looks like fans are in for a wild ride when they return to Las Encinas.

The new season will see new characters Ari (Carla Díaz), Mencía (Martina Cariddi) and Patrick (Manu Ríos) Blanco Commerford enroll at Las Encinas along with Phillippe Florian Von Triesenberg (Pol Granch). By the look of the trailer, the new arrivals are going to cause one hell of a stir.

The jam-packed trailer teases a steamy shower threesome for Patrick with Anders (Arón Piper) and Omar (Omar Ayuso), a lesbian relationship for Mencía and Rebe (Claudia Salas), and a new romance for student turned full-time janitor Cayetana (Georgia Amoras) and newcomer Phillippe (Pol Granch), who just so happens to be royalty.

It also looks like Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) and Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) are going to be fighting for the affections of Ari (Carla Díaz), even though they buried the hatchet last season and Guzmán is still with Nadia (Mina El Hammani), who appears in the trailer!

Fans of ‘Elite’ know that the show is always a pure sugar rush with plenty going on and season 4 promises to be the wildest one yet.

‘Elite’ season 4 lands on Netflix on 18th June 2021.

