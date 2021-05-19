‘The Tourist’ – see first pictures of Jamie Dornan in the upcoming series

A series of first-look images have been released of Jamie Dornan (‘A Private War’, ‘The Fall’) in new BBC One, Stan, HBO Max and ZDF drama series ‘The Tourist‘.

The character-driven six-part thriller is from Emmy-winning production company Two Brothers Pictures (‘Baptiste’, ‘The Missing’, ‘Fleabag’), created and written by acclaimed writers Harry and Jack Williams.

Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

Full of shocking, surprising, funny and brutal turns, The Tourist is set in a world populated by quirky, enigmatic characters and off-beat comedy punctuates high-stakes action. At its heart however, is a story of self-discovery with a ticking timebomb underneath: as The Man starts to uncover the mystery of who he was, he’s also forced to ask who he is now – and fast. Will he unlock the secrets of his identify before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him?

The Tourist also stars Danielle Macdonald (‘Unbelievable’), Shalom Brune-Franklin (‘Line of Duty’), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (‘Trapped’) and Alex Dimitriades (‘The End’). Damon Herriman (‘Mindhunter’) has also joined the series playing Lachlan Rogers, replacing Hugo Weaving who departed the production due to scheduling issues.

Take a look at the images in our gallery below: