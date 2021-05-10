Kip Moore debuts rowdy ‘Good Life’ video and announces US tour

Kip Moore has debuted the music video for his new single ‘Good Life’ and it’s a rowdy affair!

Embracing the feel-good vibes of the song, the video is directed by long-time collaborator PJ Brown. In the video Moore is seen being very free-spirited as he channels the different aspects of him living a ‘Good Life’.

As well as the release of the video, Moore has also announced ‘The How High Tour’, which will begin in Chicago on 14th October 2021. Tickets for the tour will begin becoming available to purchase this Friday (14th May) at 10am local time at kipmoore.net.

“The live show has been a massive part of everything we’ve built up until this point,” shared Moore. “We brought out a full record this past year and so it’s been a huge priority to get this tour scheduled so we can get out there and play those songs with the people who supported ‘Wild World’ and maybe even play some newer material now we have “Good Life” out there. Working on the music video for the single was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had making a video. We really just went for it and let our inhibitions go.”

The full tour dates are:

10/14 Chicago, IL

10/15 Newport, KY

10/16 Rochester, NY

10/21 Fort Wayne, IN

10/22 Grand Rapids, MI

10/23 Detroit, MI

11/4 Knoxville, TN

11/5 Chattanooga, TN

11/6 Asheville, NC

11/11 Huntsville, AL

11/12 Charlotte, NC

11/13 Orange Beach, AL

11/19 North Myrtle Beach, SC

11/20 Raleigh, NC

11/21 Silver Spring, MD

12/2 Kansas City, MO

12/3 Kearney, NE

12/4 Dubuque, IA

12/17 Phoenix, AZ

12/18 San Diego, CA