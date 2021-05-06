Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Arts

‘The Addams Family’ UK tour to kick-off in August

Samantha Womack leads the cast of the show.

Published

The Addams Family
Credit: Matt Martin

‘The Addams Family’ is going on tour in the UK and Ireland it has been announced.

The musical comedy will open in Woking at New Victoria Theatre on 17th August 2021.

Samantha Womack and Cameron Blakely will revive their much loved roles as Morticia and Gomez Addams, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.  Kingsley Morton will play Wednesday Addams, Grant McIntyre Pugsley Addams, Valda Aviks Grandma, Sean Kingsley Mal Beineke and Kara Lane Alice Beineke.  Also in the cast will be Abigail Brodie, Sophie Hutchinson, Luke Byrne, Matthew Ives and Sean Lopeman. 

Further casting is to be announced.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she’s fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family! Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.  Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.  All the usual clan are present – Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley et al.

‘The Addams Family, A Musical Comedy’, will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch. Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

‘The Addams Family’ 2021 UK Tour is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Music & Lyrics Limited, and is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

For further information and tour dates, please visit www.theaddamsfamily.co.uk

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Line Of Duty - S6 Line Of Duty - S6

TV

‘Line of Duty’ series 6 finale: 11 questions we need answered

Will we finally learn the identity of 'H'?

4 days ago
Sherlock Holmes Sherlock Holmes

TV

Revisiting the Jeremy Brett Sherlock Holmes series in hi-def

Join us for a nostalgic tour of Granada's 1980s and 90s crime drama masterpiece.

2 days ago
Scream 3 - Ghostface Scream 3 - Ghostface

Film

5 best Ghostface kills in the ‘Scream’ movie franchise

We pick the best deaths from the iconic franchise.

5 days ago
Little Mix Little Mix

Music

5 Little Mix songs that should have been singles

We pick the songs that the band should have had hits with.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you