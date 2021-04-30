ITV pull final episode of Noel Clarke series ‘Viewpoint’

ITV has announced that it has pulled the final episode of its drama ‘Viewpoint’ as a response to the allegations against lead star Noel Clarke.

In the past 24 hours, accusations of bullying and sexual harassment have been made against Clarke, which the actor has denied. In a statement ITV said:

“ITV has a zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation and robust procedures in place to investigate and deal with any complaints. We strongly believe that everyone deserves to work in a supportive and safe environment.

In light of the very serious nature of the allegations against Noel Clarke raised by 20 women in the Guardian’s report, ITV has decided it is no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode of the drama ‘Viewpoint’ on ITV main channel this evening.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

We are mindful that some of our viewers have already invested four hours of their time over the past four nights in following this thriller which was due to conclude this evening, and they have yet to see the final episode. As such we plan to make it available on ITV Hub tonight for a limited time for any viewers who wish to seek it out, and watch its conclusion.”

ITV also added that neither Tiger Aspect or ITV have received any complaints about Noel Clarke’s behaviour during the making of the drama.

‘Viewpoint’ has been airing the past four nights. Noel Clarke plays surveillance detective DC Martin Young, who sets up his observation post in the home of single mum and secret voyeur, Zoe Sterling, played by Alexandra Roach .

Zoe’s windows command a panoramic view of Westbury Square, and more importantly provides a direct sightline into the home of missing primary school teacher, Gemma Hillman, played by Amy Wren; the home she shares with boyfriend and prime suspect in her disappearance, Greg Sullivan, played by Fehinti Balogun.

‘Viewpoint’ will be available on ITV Hub until Sunday night. It will not be available to watch on any ITV platform after that time.