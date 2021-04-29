Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and jon Randall to stream ‘The Marfa Tapes’ documentary in May

Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, and Jon Randall have announced that they will be premiering a full-length documentary about their upcoming album ‘The Marfa Tapes’ on Saturday 8th May at 7pm ET / 6pm CT.

It will be available to view for 24 hours via Lambert’s official Facebook page and the Destination Country Facebook page. The film was directed by Spencer Peeples and features live performances set against the West Texas backdrop, candid interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage captured during the five-day album recording sessions in Marfa last November.

Barely a dot on the map, Marfa is an eccentric outpost in the midst of a vast expanse of nothingness, the perfect place to lose – or find – yourself. For Lambert, Randall, and Ingram, it’s both. For more than half a decade, the desolate location has become a songwriting haven for the trio, yielding both massive hits and profound personal growth.

Recorded raw and loose with just a pair of microphones and an acoustic guitar, ‘The Marfa Tapes’ is a stunning work of audio verité; an intimate, unadorned snapshot of a moment in time fueled by love, trust, and friendship.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘The Marfa Tapes’ arrives on 7th May via Vanner Records/RCA Nashville.