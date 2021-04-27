Connect with us

Teaser trailer debuts for Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’

The iconic musical is returning to the big screen.

Published

The first teaser trailer has been released for Steven Spielberg’s upcoming new film adaptation of the iconic musical ‘West Side Story‘.

Directed by Spielberg, the film has a screenplay by Tony Kushner. It stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Rachel Zegler (María); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works).

‘West Side Story’ tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. The musical was first made into a film in 1961 by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, and that version starred Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer and Rita Moreno.

‘West Side Story’ will be released in cinemas on 10th December 2021.

