‘The Tomorrow War’ – see the first images from Chris Pratt’s upcoming Amazon Original movie

The sci-fi action film arrives this summer.

The Tomorrow War
Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The first images have been released from ‘The Tomorrow War’, which is due to launch on Amazon Prime Video on 2nd July 2021.

Starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers, ‘The Tomorrow War’ is directed by Chris McKay with a screenplay from Zach Dean.

In ‘The Tomorrow War’, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight.

Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The film is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, Adam Kolbrenner, and executive produced by Rob Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer.

You can see the first images in our gallery below:

Credit: Amazon Prime Video




