Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 81: Brian Kelley makes his solo debut with ‘BK’s Wave Pack’ EP

The FGL star strikes out on his own with a solo EP.

Published

Brian Kelley
Credit: Ben Christensen

Earlier this year Florida Georgia Line announced their plans to pursue solo projects following the release of their latest studio album ‘Life Rolls On’.

Neither member – Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley – has wasted any time but it’s Kelley who’s released his EP, ‘BK’s Wave Pack‘, first. The four-song collection showcases sun-drenched beach vibes and positions him as a very different proposition to FGL.

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura take a listen to the EP and share their thoughts on Kelley’s solo debut. Pick your platform below to listen and don’t forget to subscribe so you don’t miss any new episodes..

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 81 now

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Podomatic

Spotify

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Line Of Duty - 6x06 Line Of Duty - 6x06

TV

‘Line Of Duty’ series 6 episode 6 preview

AC-12 struggle to deal with the repercussions of tragic events.

7 days ago
Invisible Hand Invisible Hand

Games & Tech

Satirical Stockmarket Sim ‘The Invisible Hand’ Will Launch On 7th May

Get rich at any cost.

6 days ago
Resident Evil Village Resident Evil Village

Games & Tech

Resident Evil Village Demo, News And More Revealed

Out on 7th May 2021.

6 days ago
Graham Norton Graham Norton

Arts

‘The Graham Norton Book Club’ to launch on Audible in May

The series will include 10 episodes.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you