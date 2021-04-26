EF Country Podcast Episode 81: Brian Kelley makes his solo debut with ‘BK’s Wave Pack’ EP

Earlier this year Florida Georgia Line announced their plans to pursue solo projects following the release of their latest studio album ‘Life Rolls On’.

Neither member – Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley – has wasted any time but it’s Kelley who’s released his EP, ‘BK’s Wave Pack‘, first. The four-song collection showcases sun-drenched beach vibes and positions him as a very different proposition to FGL.

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura take a listen to the EP and share their thoughts on Kelley’s solo debut. Pick your platform below to listen and don’t forget to subscribe so you don’t miss any new episodes..

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 81 now

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Podomatic

Spotify