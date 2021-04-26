Joe Nichols unveils new single ‘Home Run’ – take a listen

Joe Nichols has released new single ‘Home Run’ via Quartz Hill Records.

The song is Nichols’ first new music in three years and it will be heading to Country radio on 10th May 2021.

‘Home Run’ was penned by award-winning songwriters Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson and Ross Copperman. The song explores the need for human reconnection and for rebirth, serving as an anthem for anyone looking to turn life’s curveballs into a straight shot toward the center field seats. That message is what ultimately drove Nichols to record the song.

“It’s more than a great hook; it’s a great message, too,” says Nichols. “After the year we’ve had, we could all use a little bit of a break, just to step away from the rat race for a while and get back to our roots. We could all use a reminder of what home feels like.”

‘Home Run’ is Nichols’ first new music since his 2018 EP ‘Never Gets Old: Traditional Country Series’ and the first music since reuniting with veteran label head Benny Brown with whom Nichols enjoyed two multi-week No. 1 singles, the RIAA Gold-certified hits ‘Yeah’ and ‘Sunny and 75’ from the critically-acclaimed album, ‘Crickets’.

Nichols is currently in the studio recording his inaugural full-length album for Quartz Hill Records, reuniting with acclaimed music producers Mickey Jack Cones and Derek George, who helmed Nichols’ much-lauded ‘Crickets’.