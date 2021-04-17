Connect with us

‘Forgotten Fields’ releases on Steam and GOG

A game about rediscovering home.

Published

Forgotten Fields
Credit: Frostwood Interactive / Dino Digital

Earlier this week Forgotten Fields, a slice-of-life narrative game that sends you on a cosy journey back home, launched on Steam and GOG. The game is also featured in The Indian Harvest Festival on Steam.

In the game, players accompany Sid – a writer with a creative block – on a nostalgic journey as he’s called back to his childhood home one last time before it’s sold off. Talk to old friends, swim in the ocean, solve relaxing puzzles all while Sid tries to overcome his block in time for the grant’s deadline.

Watch the Forgotten Fields launch trailer below:

Armaan Sandhu, Director at Frostwood Interactive said:

“It’s been a long journey which feels like writing the book itself. After our overfunded Kickstarter campaign and seeing the outpouring of kindness from not only the backers but also the general public, we can’t wait for people to start Sid’s journey and see where it takes them”.

Amer Ahmad, Founder at Dino Digital said:

“We’re extremely proud to be a part of Forgotten Fields’ release. Seeing a game release that is so relatable and with such meaning, in addition to being set in our own backyard, is a real special moment for all of us at Dino Digital.”

Forgotten Fields is available on Steam and GOG priced at £10.29. There’s also a 15% launch discount off the price, taking it down to £8.79, until 21st April.

Forgotten Fields
Forgotten Fields
Forgotten Fields
Forgotten Fields
Forgotten Fields
Forgotten Fields
Forgotten Fields
Forgotten Fields
Forgotten Fields
Forgotten Fields
Forgotten Fields
Forgotten Fields
Forgotten Fields
Forgotten Fields
Forgotten Fields

