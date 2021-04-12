‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ debuts season 2 trailer and poster

Disney+ has revealed the trailer and poster for season 2 of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’.

The new season premieres on 14th May 2021 and sees the return of stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

In addition to Rodrigo and Bassett, the series regulars are Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders. Guest starring this season are Derek Hough, Olivia Rose Keegan, Roman Banks, Andrew Barth Feldman and Asher Angel.

In season two, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theatre competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted. The season also features brand-new solos written by Rodrigo and Bassett.

Take a look at the new poster below:

Credit: Disney+

Season one of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ is currently available on Disney+. The series is created and executive produced by Tim Federle (“Ferdinand”).