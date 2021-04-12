Connect with us

Elite season 4

TV

‘Elite’ season 4 arriving on Netflix in June

The hit Spanish drama is back this summer.

Published

After what’s felt like a very lengthy wait for fans, Netflix has finally revealed that the fourth season of ‘Elite‘, the streaming platform’s hit Spanish-language drama, will premiere on 18th June 2021.

The announcement was accompanied with a video showing returning characters Anders (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Rebeka (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós). They are joined by new cast members Carla Diaz, Manu Rios, Martina Cariddi and Pol Granch.

From the look of the trailer, trouble may be in store for Anders and Omar with the arrival of a hot newcomer, Cayetana appears to have a new love interest and the two new female characters are turning the heads of the guys.

In the third season of ‘Elite’, original cast member Polo (Álvaro Rico) was at the centre of the mystery after falling to his death in the middle of a nightclub. By the season’s end Omar had enrolled at Las Encinas and Cayetana was now working as the new school janitor.

A host of characters left the show including Lu (Danna Paola), Nadia (Mina El Hammani), Carla (Ester Expósito) and Valerio (Jorge López).

‘Elite’ has already been renewed for a fifth season and the fourth season will consist of 8 new episodes.

